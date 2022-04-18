Jahangirpuri clashes: Delhi Police denies claims of attempt to hoist saffron flags at mosque

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during Hanuman Jayanti procession.

During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

''No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession,'' Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag.

Several politicians and social media users had alleged that some people tried to hoist a flag on a mosque in Jahangirpuri that led to stone pelting and violence.

When asked about the BJP’s allegation that one of the arrested accused was affiliated to the AAP, Asthana refused to comment and said an offender is an offender. ''We go by evidence and not by associations,'' he responded.

Clashes had broken out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which nine policemen and a civilian was injured.

The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, Asthana said, adding that four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has been given the responsibility to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed analysis of digital evidence, and accordingly legal action will be taken against them, the Delhi Police chief said. Those trying to disrupt the atmosphere through social media will also not be spared, he said.

''We are analysing the social media and if required those spreading false news, misinformation or tweeting any rumour with an intention to disturb the environment will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them,'' he said.

Noting that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense, Asthana appealed to people to ignore them. The probe will cover all angles through the analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, he said.

Recalling the incident on Saturday, Asthana said around 4.15 pm, a procession had started on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The routes taken were traditional and around 6.15 pm, those in front of the procession moved ahead. However, those who were following them stopped after getting into a heated argument following which stones were pelted, Asthana said. The police chief lauded the effort of the force, saying this shows that the personnel separated both the groups and saved public from getting injured.

''We have registered a case and 23 people from both communities have been held so far. Eight among them have previous criminal records,'' he said.

He said three firearms and five swords have also been seized from the accused so far.

Elaborating about the probe, he said thorough analysis of digital evidence is being done based on the footage of CCTV cameras. Based on that, more people have been identified and legal action will be taken against them after their interrogation, he said.

''Social media, video footage, digital evidence received will be investigated from all angles,'' he said, assuring that no one who is directly or indirectly involved in the incident will be spared.

Along with investigations, police have also held meetings with peace committees and are trying to restore peace and tranquillity in sensitive areas, Asthana said.

He stated that peace committee meetings were held earlier also and such meetings will continue to avoid any disturbance from miscreants who usually participate in such activities to disturb the harmony.

