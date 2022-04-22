Haryana set to celebrate Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th birth anniv

With a grand tent erected over a sprawling 24-acre ground to seat over 2 lakh people and locals pitching in to clean the city, Haryana’s Panipat is all geared up to host the state-level function to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Ahead of the scheduled April 24 function, people in Panipat on Friday joined in a cleanliness drive from GT Road to the venue of the main function, officials said.

The celebration is aimed at spreading the message of communal harmony and brotherhood as preached by Guru Tegh Bahadur and the Haryana government has made all necessary arrangements for it, they said.

Over one lakh people are expected to reach the event venue on April 24, Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia said.

''Efforts are being made to ensure that the Sangat doesn't face any problem,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the Panipat district administration said it has completed almost all its preparations, including the security arrangements, for the event. Colourful lights will be installed on government and other buildings across Panipat city, Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan said.

He said the programme will start on April 24 morning. A grand pandal has been prepared with the seating arrangement for over 1.5 to two lakh people in an area of 25 acres, he said.

A free medical camp too will be set up by the Indian Medical Association during the programme. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who will be among those to grace the state-level event, said on Friday that Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life for religious freedom and humanity.

He said the Sikh Gurus have played a pivotal role in uniting India by preaching the message of love, equality, brotherhood and communal harmony in the society.

Khattar said the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur are not only a rare heritage for us but are also one of the most significant foundations to build a strong, morally enlightened society. He sacrificed his life to save others. He was the guardian of the poor and weak, said Khattar.

The chief minister also urged devotees from across the country to ensure maximum participation in the programme at Panipat and become a part of this grand and historic event.

