UP: Muslim man held for converting, marrying college-goer

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested here for allegedly forcing a college student to change her religion and marry her under Islamic rules, police said on Saturday. Arif, the accused, was arrested for "abducting" a B.Com course student from her college and performing a nikaah with her, police said. According to them, the father of the woman had filed a missing person report after her daughter did not return home from college. Superintendent of Police (city) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that the woman had gone to her college with her brother on April 25, where Arif convinced her to elope with him. He said the accused was arrested on Wednesday, and led the police to the woman, who was recovered on Friday. The accused has confessed that he got the woman to change her religion and marry him under Islamic rules, Mishra said.

A case has been registered against Arif under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, he added.

