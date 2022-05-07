Left Menu

Maha: Unemployed man held for kidnapping 8-month-old child from railway station

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:05 IST
Maha: Unemployed man held for kidnapping 8-month-old child from railway station
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unemployed man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-month-old child, a Palghar railway police official said on Saturday.

The child was kidnapped when her mother was busy with some odd jobs in Boisar railway station premises on Friday noon, Palghar railway police station senior inspector PN Mor said.

''After we were alerted, all units in the vicinity were asked to keep vigil. We checked CCTV footage as well. An SRPF jawan who saw a man carrying a toddler found something amiss and alerted police, after which the man was held and the child rescued, all within eight hours,'' he said.

A kidnapping case has been registered against the man, identified as Kishore Gotya of Kelve area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022