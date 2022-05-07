Maha: Unemployed man held for kidnapping 8-month-old child from railway station

An unemployed man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 8-month-old child, a Palghar railway police official said on Saturday.

The child was kidnapped when her mother was busy with some odd jobs in Boisar railway station premises on Friday noon, Palghar railway police station senior inspector PN Mor said.

''After we were alerted, all units in the vicinity were asked to keep vigil. We checked CCTV footage as well. An SRPF jawan who saw a man carrying a toddler found something amiss and alerted police, after which the man was held and the child rescued, all within eight hours,'' he said.

A kidnapping case has been registered against the man, identified as Kishore Gotya of Kelve area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)