Eight held for taking bets on IPL matches in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight persons hailing from different parts of the country for taking bets on IPL matches, an official said on Saturday. The police received a tip-off that some persons were taking bets from the stadium itself.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:38 IST
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight persons hailing from different parts of the country for taking bets on IPL matches, an official said on Saturday.

The police received a tip-off that some persons were taking bets from the stadium itself. A team reached the DY Patil Stadium on May 3 and spotted the accused using several gadgets and browsers to take bets, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Suresh Mengde said.

The accused were arrested on the spot and accessories worth over Rs 2.9 lakh were seized from them, he said. The police nabbed Rajkumar Srivastava (38) of Uttar Pradesh, Amir Jaffar Ali (24) of Mumbra, Prashant Hedav (38) of Khar, Ajay Dabgar (23) of Gujarat, Hardik Barot (38) of Gujarat, Sandip Shetty Dhanpal (31) of Hyderabad, Tirumala Venkatan Babu (29) of Andhra Pradesh and Seema Shankar (32) of Andhra Pradesh, the official said.

Offences under various sections of the IPC, the Gambling Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and IT act have been registered against the accused with the Nerul police station, it was stated.

