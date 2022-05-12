Left Menu

Swiss report 6.3 bln Sfr in frozen Russian assets as some released

Since then, a further 2.2 billion francs have been reported (frozen), but 3.4 billion in provisionally frozen assets were released," Erwin Bollinger, a senior official at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) agency overseeing sanctions, told journalists.

The Swiss government on Thursday reported some 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.33 billion) worth of Russian assets frozen under sanctions introduced to punish Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a decline from early April, as a government official said some assets had been released.

"On April 7, 7.5 billion francs were frozen. Since then, a further 2.2 billion francs have been reported (frozen), but 3.4 billion in provisionally frozen assets were released," Erwin Bollinger, a senior official at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) agency overseeing sanctions, told journalists. ($1 = 0.9948 Swiss francs)

