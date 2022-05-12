Swiss report 6.3 bln Sfr in frozen Russian assets as some released
Since then, a further 2.2 billion francs have been reported (frozen), but 3.4 billion in provisionally frozen assets were released," Erwin Bollinger, a senior official at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) agency overseeing sanctions, told journalists.
- Country:
- United States
The Swiss government on Thursday reported some 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.33 billion) worth of Russian assets frozen under sanctions introduced to punish Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a decline from early April, as a government official said some assets had been released.
"On April 7, 7.5 billion francs were frozen. Since then, a further 2.2 billion francs have been reported (frozen), but 3.4 billion in provisionally frozen assets were released," Erwin Bollinger, a senior official at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) agency overseeing sanctions, told journalists. ($1 = 0.9948 Swiss francs)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon Chief denies Ukraine conflict turning into proxy war, says US not fighting Russia
Putin, UN chief meet to discuss Ukraine
Chinese drone maker DJI suspends business in Russia and Ukraine
Chinese drone maker DJI halts Russia, Ukraine sales 'to ensure products not used in combat'
BRIEF-DJI says suspension of Russia And Ukraine business not a statement about any country