Egypt expects to reach a new agreement with IMF 'within month'
Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 18:07 IST
Egypt expects to reach a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 'within a month', Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday in a televised news conference.
In March, Egypt said it was in talks with the IMF about potential funds in addition to technical support to hedge against the economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, should it be prolonged.
