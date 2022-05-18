Left Menu

SC appoints 3-member committee to manage affairs of All India Football Federation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee of administrators to discharge day-to-day affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

18-05-2022
The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee of administrators to discharge day-to-day affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud appointed the committee of administrators for the All India football federation, which will be headed by a former judge of the Supreme Court.

The apex court also said that the proposed constitution shall be circulated and suggestions/objections, if any, to be placed before the committee of administrators by June 30. In 2017, the Delhi High Court expressed its view that the Rules of the AIFF are in breach of the National Sports Code and the Model Guidelines for the conduct of elections and set aside the results of the elections of the AIFF declared on December 21, 2016.

The Delhi HC had directed that fresh elections shall be conducted in accordance with the Model Guidelines and had appointed SY Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, who has also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, as the Administrator-cum-Returning Officer for the conduct of the elections of the AIFF. (ANI)

