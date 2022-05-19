Left Menu

Ukraine officials give conflicting accounts of attack on Russian train

Ukraine's territorial defence force said on Wednesday its fighters had blown up an armoured train carrying Russian troops, but an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelinskiy later said the attack had been confined to rails near the train. Reuters could not independently verify the defence force's assertion, posted on Facebook, that it had carried out the attack in the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 06:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 06:30 IST
Ukraine officials give conflicting accounts of attack on Russian train

Ukraine's territorial defence force said on Wednesday its fighters had blown up an armoured train carrying Russian troops, but an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelinskiy later said the attack had been confined to rails near the train.

Reuters could not independently verify the defence force's assertion, posted on Facebook, that it had carried out the attack in the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol. The city lies in the region of Zaporizhzhia and in a belt of southern Ukrainian land that was occupied by Russian forces after they invaded on Feb. 24.

The defence force - the reservist branch of Ukraine's armed forces - said in an online posting that explosives had detonated under a rail car carrying military personnel. It did not elaborate on the extent of the damage. But several hours later, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych gave a conflicting account, saying Ukrainian forces had blown up the tracks ahead of the train.

"The partisans got it, although they did not blow up the armoured train itself," he said in a video posted on social media, saying the Russians "got off lightly." Arestovych said the incident showed that the partisan movement was actively disrupting Russian forces.

Ukrainian news reports say partisans have been operating actively in Melitopol. The town's mayor was taken away by Russian troops for several days in March before being released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022