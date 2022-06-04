Maha: Man killed in truck collision in Nagpur
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old man was killed when a speeding truck collided with his vehicle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.
The accident took place near Gumgaon in Hingna police station area on Friday afternoon, an official said.
A mini truck was travelling towards Gumgaon, when a speeding heavy vehicle collided with it, he said. The driver's side of the mini truck was badly damaged and the driver, Dinesh Shamrao Kawale, was grievously injured and was declared dead at a hospital, the official said.
A case under sections 304 (a) (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered in this regard, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian police charge 30 anti-Vedanta protesters over deadly 2018 demonstration
Indian-origin man faces 21 cheating charges in Singapore
Zilingo sacks Indian-origin co-founder & CEO Ankiti Bose following a forensic audit into complaints of financial irregularities: Statement.
Inflation crimps Indian firms as rural millions cut spending
Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians in virtual quarter-final, will Arjun Tendulkar get a game finally?