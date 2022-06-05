Left Menu

Democratic U.S. Senator Murphy says gun talks focus on mental health, school safety

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 19:04 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Murphy says gun talks focus on mental health, school safety
  • Country:
  • United States

The lead Democratic U.S. Senator working on bipartisan gun safety talks following a wave of mass shootings said on Sunday he thinks a package including investments in mental health and school safety and some changes to gun laws can pass Congress.

"Do some significant mental health investment, some school safety money and some modest but impactful changes in gun laws. That's the kind of package we're putting together right now," U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said in an interview on CNN, adding that he was unsure whether a Senate vote on gun safety legislation would be held this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022