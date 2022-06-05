Democratic U.S. Senator Murphy says gun talks focus on mental health, school safety

The lead Democratic U.S. Senator working on bipartisan gun safety talks following a wave of mass shootings said on Sunday he thinks a package including investments in mental health and school safety and some changes to gun laws can pass Congress.

"Do some significant mental health investment, some school safety money and some modest but impactful changes in gun laws. That's the kind of package we're putting together right now," U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said in an interview on CNN, adding that he was unsure whether a Senate vote on gun safety legislation would be held this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)