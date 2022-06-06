Left Menu

Zelenskiy visits two towns near front in eastern Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 03:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had visited two towns near the front of battles against the Russian army after meeting troops in Zaporizhzhya region. "After that I went with the head of (my) office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video.

"I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support." Lysychansk is in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region -- making up the Donbas, the focus Russia's advances in eastern Ukraine.

