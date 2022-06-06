Zelenskiy visits two towns near front in eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had visited two towns near the front of battles against the Russian army after meeting troops in Zaporizhzhya region. "After that I went with the head of (my) office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video.
"I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support." Lysychansk is in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region -- making up the Donbas, the focus Russia's advances in eastern Ukraine.
