Rajasthan: Narcotics dropped by Pak drone seized, four held

PTI | Sriganganagar | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force on Tuesday said it apprehended four persons and seized over three kilograms of narcotics substance dropped by a Pakistani drone in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

Villagers in the Khyaliwali area near the Indo-Pak border nabbed two suspected persons early Tuesday morning and informed the BSF, an official of the force said.

On their information, two more persons were nabbed while they were escaping in a car, he said.

The BSF personnel conducted a search operation and recovered four packets containing suspected heroin weighing 3.6 kg. The accused, hailing from Punjab, had come to take delivery of the narcotics dropped by a drone, the official said.

The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, Ravindra Singh, Jaspreet, and Lovepreet, are being interrogated, he said, adding a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau has also arrived for investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

