After Russia meeting, Turkey says Ukraine grain-export plan reasonable
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:34 IST
Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday a U.N. plan to open a corridor to restart Ukrainian grain exports was reasonable and required more talks with all sides to ensure ships would be safe.
Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu said their meeting in Ankara was fruitful, including a will to return to negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv for a possible ceasefire.
