Ukraine receives first funds through IMF account, PM says

Ukraine has received a loan of one billion Canadian dollars ($770 million) on concessional terms, the first funds it has obtained through an International Monetary Fund-administrator account, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday. ($1 = 1.2985 Canadian dollars)
