Left Menu

Greek coastguard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing

Greece's coastguard continued to search for four missing migrants off the island of Mykonos on Sunday after rescuing another 108 migrants on a sailboat that sent a distress signal late on Saturday, officials said. The nationality of the 108 rescued migrants, among them 24 women and 21 children, had not yet been determined, coastgurad officials said.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:54 IST
Greek coastguard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's coastguard continued to search for four missing migrants off the island of Mykonos on Sunday after rescuing another 108 migrants on a sailboat that sent a distress signal late on Saturday, officials said. A coastguard vessel located the sailboat about 1.8 nautical miles southeast of Delos, a small island near Mykonos. The sailboat was taking in water and was towed safely to a Mykonos port.

Mykonos is a popular island in the Aegean sea known for its vibrant nightlife. The nationality of the 108 rescued migrants, among them 24 women and 21 children, had not yet been determined, coastguard officials said. None wore life vests.

"Once more, Greece's coastguard saved lives that ruthless migrant trafficker rings expose to fatal danger without any protection measures," said Greek Shipping Minister Yannis Plakiotakis. Greece is the main route into the European Union for asylum-seekers arriving from Turkey. The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since 2016 after the EU and Ankara agreed on a deal to stop migrants from crossing to Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022