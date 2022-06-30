Germany ramping up military capabilities as fast as it can, says Scholz at NATO

Germany is ramping up its military capabilities as fast as it can and will begin the NATO ratification process for Sweden and Finland this week, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "For Germany, this means that we will continue to expand our contribution on land, at sea, and in the air," Scholz told reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid.

Germany will permanently maintain a regional marine commando in the Baltic Sea, a tank division with 15,000 soldiers and 20 naval units, said Scholz. The chancellor added that he did not want to speculate on how long Ukraine would need support in the war nor on what it would take to make Russian President Vladimir Putin end the war.

