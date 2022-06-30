Left Menu

Germany ramping up military capabilities as fast as it can, says Scholz at NATO

Germany is ramping up its military capabilities as fast as it can and will begin the NATO ratification process for Sweden and Finland this week, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:49 IST
Germany ramping up military capabilities as fast as it can, says Scholz at NATO
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Germany is ramping up its military capabilities as fast as it can and will begin the NATO ratification process for Sweden and Finland this week, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "For Germany, this means that we will continue to expand our contribution on land, at sea, and in the air," Scholz told reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid.

Germany will permanently maintain a regional marine commando in the Baltic Sea, a tank division with 15,000 soldiers and 20 naval units, said Scholz. The chancellor added that he did not want to speculate on how long Ukraine would need support in the war nor on what it would take to make Russian President Vladimir Putin end the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022