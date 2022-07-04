Ukraine flag raised again on Snake Island, military says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Ukrainian flag has been raised again on Snake Island in the Black Sea, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Monday, after Russian troops withdrew from the strategic outpost last week.
"The territory (Snake Island) has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine," Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command, told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Black Sea
- Snake Island
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian forces shoot fake war footage in Mykolaiv: Russia
Four months into war, more Ukrainians decide to flee besieged areas
Explosions rock Ukrainian city of Odesa, no word of any casualties
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children
Ukrainian court bans party led by Putin ally Medvedchuk