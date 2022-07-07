Left Menu

Maha rains: Man found dead in swollen drain in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-07-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 11:03 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The decomposed body of a man was found in a swollen drain in Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days, a fire official said on Thursday.

A police official said they suspect that the deceased, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, might have slipped into the drain amid the heavy showers and got washed away.

Local firemen got a call around 4 pm on Wednesday from a person who spotted the body in the drain in Madhuban locality of Vasai township, an official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation's fire services said. The firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the body, which was highly decomposed, and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

Vishwakarma worked in a local factory, an official from Valiv police station said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death. There was water-logging in many areas following heavy downpour in Vasai and Virar towns here since Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

