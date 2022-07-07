Maha rains: Man found dead in swollen drain in Palghar
The decomposed body of a man was found in a swollen drain in Maharashtras Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days, a fire official said on Thursday.A police official said they suspect that the deceased, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, might have slipped into the drain amid the heavy showers and got washed away.Local firemen got a call around 4 pm on Wednesday from a person who spotted the body in the drain in Madhuban locality of Vasai township, an official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporations fire services said.
- Country:
- India
The decomposed body of a man was found in a swollen drain in Maharashtra's Palghar district which has been witnessing heavy rains since the last few days, a fire official said on Thursday.
A police official said they suspect that the deceased, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, might have slipped into the drain amid the heavy showers and got washed away.
Local firemen got a call around 4 pm on Wednesday from a person who spotted the body in the drain in Madhuban locality of Vasai township, an official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation's fire services said. The firemen rushed to the spot and fished out the body, which was highly decomposed, and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.
Vishwakarma worked in a local factory, an official from Valiv police station said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death. There was water-logging in many areas following heavy downpour in Vasai and Virar towns here since Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation's
- Maharashtra
- Madhuban
- Vasai
- Valiv
- Vishwakarma
- Virar
ALSO READ
Forty Maharashtra MLAS, 33 dissidents from Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs, arrive in Guwahati, lodged in a luxury hotel.
I have support of 40 MLAs: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati from Surat.
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde claims 40 Shiv Sena MLAs reached Assam, says will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva
40 Maharashtra MLAs arrive in Guwahati
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital