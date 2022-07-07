Left Menu

Actor Sreejith Ravi held in POCSO case

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:10 IST
Sreejith Ravi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Popular Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested in a POCSO case for allegedly flashing at two minor children here, police said.

The police registered a case based on the complaint of their parents that an unidentified person, who came in a black colour car, had behaved indecently towards them in a nearby park on July 4.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV visuals of the area and managed to find the car and finally came to know that it was owned by Ravi.

''The complainant children identified the accused. The FIR was registered and he was taken to court,'' a police officer said here.

Various sections of the POCSO Act including Section 11 (1) and 12 have been slapped against the 46-year old actor.

Earlier, he was booked in a POCSO case in 2016.

