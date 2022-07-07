Left Menu

J-K LG visits Hazratbal shrine; reviews arrangements for Eid

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:18 IST
J-K LG visits Hazratbal shrine; reviews arrangements for Eid
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Thursday visited the Hazratbal shrine here and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival which will be celebrated on Sunday.

The LG was accompanied by the chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir K Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials.

Sinha reviewed the arrangements for electricity, sanitation, and water supply among others for devotees who will offer Eid prayers at the revered shrine overlooking the famous Dal Lake, officials said.

The LG also asked the administration to make necessary arrangements in the event of rain on Sunday, they said.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the festival teaches people to be kind, and charitable and work for the greater good of humanity.

''Paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal. Reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, which teaches us to be kind, and charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. Prayed for happiness and prosperity for people of J&K UT,'' the LG wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022