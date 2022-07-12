U.N. aid to Syria from Turkey extended until January
The United Nations Security Council voted on Tuesday to allow U.N. aid deliveries to continue until Jan. 10 to some 4 million people in northwest Syria from Turkey, reaching a deal on its third attempt after the mandate for the operation expired.
The United States, Britain and France abstained from the vote because they wanted to extend the long-running humanitarian aid operation for one year. Russia vetoed that move in a vote on Friday and then failed in its own push for a six-month renewal. The mandate for the aid operation expired on Sunday.
