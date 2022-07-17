Left Menu

Ex-UP MLC arrested by Saharanpur police from Mumbai

Three sons of Haji Iqbal have already been arrested in different cases.The SSP also said that cases are registered against Haji Iqbal, his brother and family members in different cases, and efforts are on to arrest them.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 17-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 15:24 IST
Ex-UP MLC arrested by Saharanpur police from Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former member of Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Council Mahmood Ali was arrested from Mumbai by Saharanpur police, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, Mahmood Ali was arrested in Mumbai late on Saturday night. He is the brother of former MLC Haji Iqbal, allegedly a member of a mining mafia.

A senior police official said that Mahmood was presented in a court in Mumbai, and efforts are on to bring him to Saharanpur on remand.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada told PTI that two days ago the police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on Haji Iqbal and his brother Mahmood, who is wanted in different cases.

He added that efforts are on to search Haji Iqbal. Three sons of Haji Iqbal have already been arrested in different cases.

The SSP also said that cases are registered against Haji Iqbal, his brother, and family members in different cases, and efforts are on to arrest them. Both the brothers have been BSP MLCs. Haji Iqbal was an MLC from 2010 to 2016, while Mahmood Ali was an MLC from 2016 to 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022