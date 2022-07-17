Ex-UP MLC arrested by Saharanpur police from Mumbai

Former member of Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Council Mahmood Ali was arrested from Mumbai by Saharanpur police, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, Mahmood Ali was arrested in Mumbai late on Saturday night. He is the brother of former MLC Haji Iqbal, allegedly a member of a mining mafia.

A senior police official said that Mahmood was presented in a court in Mumbai, and efforts are on to bring him to Saharanpur on remand.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada told PTI that two days ago the police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on Haji Iqbal and his brother Mahmood, who is wanted in different cases.

He added that efforts are on to search Haji Iqbal. Three sons of Haji Iqbal have already been arrested in different cases.

The SSP also said that cases are registered against Haji Iqbal, his brother, and family members in different cases, and efforts are on to arrest them. Both the brothers have been BSP MLCs. Haji Iqbal was an MLC from 2010 to 2016, while Mahmood Ali was an MLC from 2016 to 2022.

