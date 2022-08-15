Left Menu

PM Narendra Modi examines inter-services, police Guard of Honour

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 07:36 IST
PM Narendra Modi examines inter-services, police Guard of Honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi examined the inter-services and police Guard of Honour as he arrived at the Red Fort on Monday to deliver his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

India is celebrating 75 years of Independence with more than 20 crore flags likely to be hoisted atop houses across India.

