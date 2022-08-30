Left Menu

Russian prosecutors seek 24 years in jail for ex-journalist Ivan Safronov - TASS cites court

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-08-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 17:24 IST
Russian state prosecutors on Tuesday requested 24 years in prison for treason for former journalist Ivan Safronov, state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Moscow City Court.

Safronov covered military affairs for the Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers before becoming an aide to the head of Russia's space agency two months before his arrest in July 2020.

He denies accusations of passing military secrets about Russian arms sales in the Middle East and Africa to the Czech Republic, a NATO member, while he worked as a reporter in 2017, calling them "a complete travesty of justice and common sense".

