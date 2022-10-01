LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. judge dismisses Mexico's $10 bln lawsuit against gun makers

The latest in Latin American politics today: U.S. judge dismisses Mexico's $10 bln lawsuit against gun makers

A U.S. judge dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a victory for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc , Sturm, Ruger & Co and others accused of undermining Mexico's strict gun laws by designing, marketing and selling military-style assault weapons that cartels could use.

Saylor said federal law "unequivocally" bars lawsuits seeking to hold gun manufacturers responsible when people use guns for their intended purpose. Peru proposes 'new approach' to mining to combat economic disparities, conflicts

LIMA - Peru's government proposed "a new approach" for mining companies to end social gaps and avoid conflicts in the sector, a measure taken after several conflicts in recent months. Prime Minister Anibal Torres said during a conference with executives of large mining firms that the new "attitude" aimed to promote local and foreign investment. He added that the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo respects private initiative and wants to promote mining activity.

Among Torres' proposals is a "social fund" from mining companies for the development of their areas of influence, along with a federal multisectoral commission to improve the use of resources managed by the mining regions. Chile's Boric receives Israeli ambassador credentials after diplomatic tussle

SANTIAGO - Chilean President Gabriel Boric received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador on Friday afternoon, two weeks after a diplomatic dispute after the ceremony was postponed due to the death of a young Palestinian. Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli had initially been scheduled to attend the ceremony on Sept. 15, but that same day it was postponed in a move Israel's foreign ministry characterized as "unprecedented."

Mexico president confirms leak of government data, admits health issues MEXICO CITY - The Mexican government said on Friday it had suffered a major cyber hack of data held by the armed forces, including details about President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's heart condition that led to his hospitalization in January.

The president, speaking at a news conference, said information published in local media overnight from the hack was genuine, and he confirmed revelations about his health. Cubans in Havana bang pots and protest days-long blackout after Ian

HAVANA - Cubans took to the streets to bang pots and protest across several neighborhoods in the capital Havana as the country entered its third day of blackouts following Hurricane Ian. The massive storm, now plowing north along the southeast coast of the United States, caused Cuba's grid to collapse earlier this week. It knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people, flattened homes and obliterated agricultural fields.

Protests on the streets in communist-run Cuba are very rare. Last July 11, anti-government rallies, the largest since former Cuban leader Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, rocked the island. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

