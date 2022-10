Russian-installed Kherson official says Russian troops 'regrouping' amid Ukrainian successes

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's occupied Kherson region said on Wednesday that Russian forces in the region were regrouping for a counterattack, amid rapid Ukrainian gains in the region, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA quoted Kirill Stremousov as saying that Russian forces were "conducting a regrouping in order to gather their strength and deliver a retaliatory blow".

