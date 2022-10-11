France to step up military presence in eastern Europe- defense minister's office
France will step up its military presence in eastern Europe, with plans to deploy additional Rafale fighter jets in Lithuania and additional armoured vehicles and tanks in Romania, as the war in Ukraine intensifies, the office of the defense minister said on Tuesday.
Paris also plans to deploy additional infantry troops to Estonia, it said in a statement as Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu presented the army's draft budget to lawmakers.
