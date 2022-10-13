Left Menu

Transnet strike has 'significant knock-on' on economy -S.Africa business

"Government is extremely concerned about the negative impact on the South African economy, particularly those sectors that are dependent on Transnet for their logistical services," the ministers said in a joint statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:06 IST
Transnet strike has 'significant knock-on' on economy -S.Africa business

South Africa's leading business groups on Wednesday warned that the ongoing strike at logistics utility Transnet would significantly impact Africa's most advanced economy. Two unions representing the majority of workers at Transnet have rejected wage increases between 3-4% and called for a strike, which began last Thursday. The unions are demanding wage increases that would at least match the country's year-on-year inflation rate, which was 7.6% in August.

The strike has hobbled Transnet's freight rail operations and services at ports, including one of Africa's busiest harbours at Durban. In a joint statement on Wednesday, trade associations the Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) and Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said the strike was damaging the country's supply chains and reputation.

"Whilst this is firstly an industrial relations dispute, we must also recognise that there are significant knock-on implications for the economy as a whole," the organisations said. The job boycott was impacting the importation of medical items and key inputs to the chemical and mining industries, they added.

"Business is also concerned if this lasts more than a few days, cargo ships will not just skip slots at South African ports, but start taking South African ports out of schedules in the months ahead," the BUSA and BLSA warned. On Wednesday, Transnet negotiators were holding another round of talks with the United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied workers Union (SATAWU), mediated by a state labour agency.

South Africa's ministers responsible for labour, state enterprises and agriculture on Wednesday jointly called for the urgent resolution of the Transnet wage dispute, saying the strike was impacting the export of commodities and threatening jobs. "Government is extremely concerned about the negative impact on the South African economy, particularly those sectors that are dependent on Transnet for their logistical services," the ministers said in a joint statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022