G7 leaders arranging emergency summit after Poland missile strike - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-11-2022 05:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 05:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Group of Seven leaders are arranging an emergency summit meeting on Wednesday in response to a missile strike in Poland, the Kyodo news agency said citing a Japanese government source.

A Japan and United Kingdom meeting scheduled for the same day has been put on hold, according to the report.

