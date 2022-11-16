G7 leaders arranging emergency summit after Poland missile strike - Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-11-2022 05:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 05:46 IST
Group of Seven leaders are arranging an emergency summit meeting on Wednesday in response to a missile strike in Poland, the Kyodo news agency said citing a Japanese government source.
A Japan and United Kingdom meeting scheduled for the same day has been put on hold, according to the report.
