Biden calls for peaceful protests after ex-Memphis officers charged over death of Black man
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 03:26 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday called for any protests to be peaceful after five former Memphis police officers were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man.
"Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable," Biden said in a statement. "Tyre's death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all," he said.
