Left Menu

Indian-origin teen in Singapore charged for cheating on bank, abetting money laundering

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 10-03-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 14:34 IST
Indian-origin teen in Singapore charged for cheating on bank, abetting money laundering
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian-origin teenager was on Friday charged with one count of cheating and one count of abetting an unknown person to secure unauthorised access to a bank’s computer system which laundered money amounting to more than SGD 249,000, according to a media report.

Mathana Raaj Singh engaged in a conspiracy to cheat UOB Bank by deceiving the bank into believing that he was the sole operator of the bank account that he had opened in May last year, reported The Straits Times newspaper.

The UOB account he opened was then allegedly used by scam syndicates to launder criminal proceeds of more than SGD 249,000.

Singh, 19, then allegedly gave his i-banking login credentials to an unknown person for the purpose of effecting transactions on the UOB computer system without authorisation, the report said, citing the court documents.

The police said the teenager opened a bank account and allowed others to use it after reading about a cash loan being offered in exchange for bank account details on the messaging platform - Telegram, it said.

The boy had responded to the Telegram message in May 2022.

On Friday, Singh indicated his intention to apply for legal aid. If found guilty of cheating, he can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

If he is found guilty of the second charge, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to SGD 5,000, or both. He will next appear in court on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023