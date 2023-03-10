Left Menu

Centre blocks six YouTube channels streaming pro-Khalistan content

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:46 IST
Centre blocks six YouTube channels streaming pro-Khalistan content
Representative Image. (Image Source: Pexels) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least six YouTube channels allegedly promoting pro-Khalistan sentiments have been blocked at the instance of the government, a senior official said on Friday.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said six to eight YouTube channels, operating from foreign countries, have been blocked over the past 10 days.

He said the channels with content in Punjabi language were trying to foment trouble in the border state.

The government action came in the wake of supporters of radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh storming a police station in Ajnala with swords and guns to demand the release of one of their aides.

Singh was last year anointed head of 'Waris Punjab De', which was founded by actor and activist late Deep Sidhu, at an event held at Moga's Rode, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Another senior official said YouTube has been taking action on the government's requests to block channels within 48 hours.

The official said that the government has also asked YouTube to use artificial intelligence and algorithms to identify and block objectionable content automatically.

However, in the Indian context YouTube was facing problems as content was being uploaded in regional languages and the systems were in place to screen content in the English language.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023