J’khand’s Maoist zonal commander arrested

A zonal commander of CPI Maoist, who was carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head, has been arrested, police said on Thursday. On a tip-off, the Maoist was arrested from Shanti forest under Balumath police station area, some 100-km from the states capital Ranchi.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-03-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 21:53 IST
  • India

A zonal commander of CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head, has been arrested, police said on Thursday. The zonal commander identified as Sheetal Mochi alias Sheetal Ram was an expert in planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). He was wanted in 25 cases related to Maoist attacks under different police stations, said Latehar superintendent of police Anjani Anjan. On a tip-off, the Maoist was arrested from Shanti forest under Balumath police station area, some 100-km from the state's capital Ranchi. A loaded pistol, Rs 10,000 in cash and 25 live bullets were recovered from Ram's possession, the police official said.

