Army soldier dies after car hits truck in Rajasthan
An Army soldier, his wife and mother-in-law were killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthans Pali district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Sojat police station area on the Ajmer-Ahmedabad Highway late Friday night. Prabhu was posted in Suratgarh, they added.
An Army soldier, his wife and mother-in-law were killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Sojat police station area on the Ajmer-Ahmedabad Highway late Friday night. The victims have been identified as soldier Prabhu Bhai (33), his wife Sushila Patel (30) and mother-in-law Santosh Ben (55).
The three were residents of Gujarat and were going to a religious place in Nagaur when the accident took place. Prabhu was posted in Suratgarh, they added.
