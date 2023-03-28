Left Menu

Several people were detained as the city police carried out raids throughout the night in the area in search of those who were involved in vandalism, a senior officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 09:58 IST
Situation peaceful in Kolkata's Tiljala after violence over girl's 'murder'
Situation remained peaceful in Kolkata's Tiljala area on Tuesday morning, a day after a violent protest erupted over the alleged murder of a seven-year-old girl, police said. Several people were detained as the city police carried out raids throughout the night in the area in search of those who were involved in vandalism, a senior officer said. "Situation is peaceful now. Raids were conducted in search of those who, we believe, were involved in the vandalism on Monday afternoon. We will examine video footage and verify their involvement in the violence. Heavy deployment of police is in place," the officer told PTI. The girl was allegedly killed by one of her neighbours ''on the advice of a tantric'' in Tiljala area, prompting local people to blockade roads and railway tracks and vandalise police vehicles on March 27. A man, hailing from Bihar's Samastipur and working in a factory, who has confessed to the killing, was brought before a city court and remanded to police custody till April 9, police said. The girl, a resident of Kustia's Shri Dhar Roy Road, was missing since Sunday morning, and after an extensive search, policemen found her body in one of the flats in an apartment block in the locality.

The flat owner was arrested and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said. Alleging that the police ''delayed'' in searching for the missing girl and that she was possibly sexually abused, locals protested outside the Tiljala Police Station and vandalised property in the area, damaging several vehicles on Sunday night.

They demanded strict action against the culprit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

