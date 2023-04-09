Road accident in UP leaves one dead

A tanker carrying ethanol collided with a bus in Dhampur in the district, leaving one person dead and 12 others injured, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dharam Singh Marchal, said the accident took place on Saturday evening when the bus was on its way to Dehradun from Moradabad. A motorcyclist was killed in the accident while 12 people travelling in the bus were injured.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Saurabh Malik.

According to the police, the tanker driver Kulveer was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and has been arrested.

