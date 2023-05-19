Rajasthan government transfers 11 IAS officers

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 11 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, according to an official order.

The order issued by the Department of Personnel on Thursday night said IAS officer Harji Lal Atal, who was earlier the secretary of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, will now be the officer on special duty (OSD) of the newly formed Neem Ka Thana district.

IAS officers Bhanuprakash Yeturu, Rajendra Shekhawat, Karan Singh, Akshay Godara, Tikamchand Bohra, Sitaram Jat, Pooja Kumari Parth and Harji Lal Atal were transferred for the second time in four days.

On May 15, the Rajasthan government had transferred 74 IAS officers.

As per the latest order, Yeturu has been appointed as the secretary of the Department of Ayurveda and Indian System of Medicine.

Singh, who was the secretary of the State Election Commission has been moved to the Labour Department as the special secretary.

Thursday's order also cancelled transfers of four officers.

IAS officer Subir Kumar's transfer from the post of principal secretary to the Governor was cancelled. The transfer of IAS officer Alok Gupta, who was to replace Kumar as per an earlier order, has also been cancelled.

Gupta will continue to hold the post of principal secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Tribal Regional Development.

IAS officer Namrata Vrishni's transfer was also cancelled and she will continue as the joint government secretary, Finance Department.

