Jaipur boy trapped in borewell rescued after 7 hours

A nine-year-old boy who fell into a borewell Saturday morning in Jobner of Jaipur district was rescued after a seven-hour-long effort, an official said. The incident took place in Bhojpura village when Akshit fell into an open borewell while playing. The boy was trapped at 70 feet deep inside the borewell. ''The boy was rescued by the efforts of the team. His condition is stable and has been taken to a hospital in Jobner,'' SDM Arun Jain said. When the word spread, the administrative staff reached the spot and started the rescue operation roping in teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, and Civil Defence.

After rescue, the boy was taken to a hospital in an ambulance for medical examination. During the rescue operation, Akshit kept talking to his rescuers who supplied him with oxygen, water, and biscuits to eat, officials said. Earlier, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria also reached the spot.

