Left Menu

Jaipur boy trapped in borewell rescued after 7 hours

A nine-year-old boy who fell into a borewell Saturday morning in Jobner of Jaipur district was rescued after a seven-hour-long effort, an official said. When the word spread, the administrative staff reached the spot and started the rescue operation roping in teams from the National Disaster Response Force NDRF, SDRF, and Civil Defence.After rescue, the boy was taken to a hospital in an ambulance for medical examination.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:29 IST
Jaipur boy trapped in borewell rescued after 7 hours
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy who fell into a borewell Saturday morning in Jobner of Jaipur district was rescued after a seven-hour-long effort, an official said. The incident took place in Bhojpura village when Akshit fell into an open borewell while playing. The boy was trapped at 70 feet deep inside the borewell. ''The boy was rescued by the efforts of the team. His condition is stable and has been taken to a hospital in Jobner,'' SDM Arun Jain said. When the word spread, the administrative staff reached the spot and started the rescue operation roping in teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, and Civil Defence.

After rescue, the boy was taken to a hospital in an ambulance for medical examination. During the rescue operation, Akshit kept talking to his rescuers who supplied him with oxygen, water, and biscuits to eat, officials said. Earlier, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria also reached the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023