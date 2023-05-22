EU may restore SWIFT link for Russian bank only after Ukraine conflict ends -paper
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The European Union may restore access to the SWIFT payment system for a Russian state agricultural bank only after the conflict in Ukraine ends, the Russian newspaper Izvestia quoted EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano as saying on Monday.
Last week, the Black Sea grain deal to allow safe passage of Ukrainian farm produce was extended for two more months. But Moscow says it wants to see more progress on implementing parts of the package affecting Russia, including re-admitting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russian
- Russia
- SWIFT
- The European Union
- Izvestia
- Ukraine
- Peter Stano
- Ukrainian
- Rosselkhozbank
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine launches more than 10 drones on Crimea - Russia-installed official
Russia blames Ukraine, West for 'terror attack' that injured writer Zakhar Prilepin
Widespread air raid alerts in Ukraine; drone shot down over Kyiv
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Widespread air raid alerts in Ukraine
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety