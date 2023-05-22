Left Menu

EU may restore SWIFT link for Russian bank only after Ukraine conflict ends -paper

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:00 IST
Peter Stano Image Credit: Flickr
The European Union may restore access to the SWIFT payment system for a Russian state agricultural bank only after the conflict in Ukraine ends, the Russian newspaper Izvestia quoted EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano as saying on Monday.

Last week, the Black Sea grain deal to allow safe passage of Ukrainian farm produce was extended for two more months. But Moscow says it wants to see more progress on implementing parts of the package affecting Russia, including re-admitting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

