China urges U.S. to meet it halfway, bring ties back on track
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:57 IST
China's foreign ministry on Monday urged the United States to have the right understanding of China, meet it halfway and bring bilateral relations back on track.
Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, made the remarks in response to U.S. President Joe Biden suggesting that a shift in U.S.-China relations could occur soon.
