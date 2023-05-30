US diplomat Blinken says 'time is now' for Sweden's accession to NATO
Reuters | Lulea | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:12 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
The time is now for NATO members to finalize Sweden's accession to the alliance, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday during a visit to Sweden and other Nordic countries.
Blinken said at a press briefing in the northern Swedish city of Lulea that Sweden had taken remarkable steps to address security concerns expressed by NATO member Turkey and proven its commitment to the alliance "again and again."
"We believe the time is now and there's no reason for not moving forward," Blinken said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar on back foot as U.S. default risk weighs
FOREX-Dollar heavy amid U.S. default risks; Aussie, yuan slips on China data miss
FOREX-Dollar heavy amid U.S. default risks; Aussie, yuan slip on China data miss
FOREX-Dollar on back foot as U.S. default risk weighs
Turkey's market rout deepens after Erdogan's strong election showing