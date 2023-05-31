Left Menu

Russia's Medvedev: UK officials helping Ukraine war are 'legitimate target'

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Britain was Moscow's "eternal enemy" and that any British officials who facilitated the war in Ukraine could be considered legitimate military targets. "That being the case, any of its public officials (either military, or civil, who facilitate the war) can be considered as a legitimate military target."

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:50 IST
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Britain was Moscow's "eternal enemy" and that any British officials who facilitated the war in Ukraine could be considered legitimate military targets. Medvedev, responding to British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly's remark that Ukraine had a right to project force beyond its own borders, said Britain's "goofy officials" should remember that Britain could be "qualified as being at war".

"The UK acts as Ukraine's ally providing it with military aid in the form of equipment and specialists, i.e., de facto is leading an undeclared war against Russia," Medvedev said on Twitter. "That being the case, any of its public officials (either military, or civil, who facilitate the war) can be considered as a legitimate military target."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

