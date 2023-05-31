Left Menu

German police say teen injured in post-match brawl with French team has died

A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.Frankfurt police said in a statement that a postmortem examination will be carried out on the teen in the coming days. Police have asked for witnesses who may have video of the brawl to come forward.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:14 IST
A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

Frankfurt police said in a statement that a postmortem examination will be carried out on the teen in the coming days. A 16-year-old player from a French team remains in detention pending further inquiries.

Police said a scuffle broke out following the final whistle Sunday and then escalated into a brawl between members of the French team and a team from Berlin.

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

The exact circumstances of the fight were still under investigation. Police have asked for witnesses who may have video of the brawl to come forward.

