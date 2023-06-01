Left Menu

European rights court rules against Ukraine in same-sex union case

In case of injury or death, only legal family members can have a say in a soldier's medical treatment or be eligible for social benefits. "The current situation that we have is unjust," Inna Sovsun, an opposition MP spearheading an initiative to legalise civil partnerships, told Reuters in May, noting a desire inside the country to oppose the anti-LGBTQ stance of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:33 IST
European rights court rules against Ukraine in same-sex union case

A same-sex couple who tried unsuccessfully to get married at seven different register offices in Ukraine suffered discrimination, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Thursday. The verdict, in a case brought to the court by plaintiffs Andrii Maimulakhin and Andrii Markiv in 2014, adds to calls for increased protection for and recognition of LGBTQ rights in the country, whose constitution still describes marriage as between a man and a woman.

The couple's "sexual orientation had been the sole basis for the difference in treatment," the court said. "(Ukraine's) broadly worded aim of the protection of the traditional family could not in itself be accepted as a valid ground for justifying the denial" of equal rights, it added.

The court ruled that Ukraine, a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, had violated articles on discrimination and the right to private and family life. A spokesman for Olga Stefanishyna, the minister overseeing Ukraine's European integration, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A January survey by the National Democratic Institute and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that 56% of Ukrianians support same-sex civil partnerships, while 24% oppose it. But such partnerships did not enjoy majority support prior to Russia's invasion in February 2022, and gay pride marches have been met with violent opposition from Ukrainian far-right groups.

The invasion has made the issue of recognition for same-sex couples more urgent, especially for those serving as soldiers. In case of injury or death, only legal family members can have a say in a soldier's medical treatment or be eligible for social benefits.

"The current situation that we have is unjust," Inna Sovsun, an opposition MP spearheading an initiative to legalise civil partnerships, told Reuters in May, noting a desire inside the country to oppose the anti-LGBTQ stance of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Legalisation is still opposed by conservative parts of Ukrainian society and the church, though President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is currently considering a petition and he could request that parliament draft a law.

Last year, Zelenskiy responded positively to a related petition but said it was not possible to alter the constitution, during wartime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023