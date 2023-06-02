Jeweller's employee robbed of goods worth Rs 2.62 crore
Four unidentified men posing as officials of the ''Delhi crime branch'' abducted and robbed a jeweller's employee of jewellery worth Rs 2.62 crore in Thane district on Thursday morning, police said. The complainant works for a Hyderabad-based jeweller, said an official of Sion police station in Mumbai.
As he was waiting for a bus in Sion area, four men arrived in an SUV and asked him to go with him while claiming to be officials of the Delhi crime branch, he told police.
He refused, but they forced him to sit in the SUV and sped off, as per the complaint. Along the way, they beat him up and took the gold and diamond-studded jewellery he was carrying before dropping him off on a road in Bhiwandi, said a police official. Sion police are conducting further probe, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
