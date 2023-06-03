Left Menu

HC directs portal 'Indian Kanoon' to mask acquitted man's name from judgment in rape case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 13:27 IST
HC directs portal 'Indian Kanoon' to mask acquitted man's name from judgment in rape case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed online portal ''Indian Kanoon'' to mask the name of a man from the judgment of a case in which he was acquitted of the charge of rape.

The court passed the interim order on the 29-year-old man's plea seeking masking of his name in the trial court's 2018 judgment.

The man submitted that even after his acquittal in the case, he has been made to suffer immensely due to the existence of the judgment on the internet and even a mere search on the web reflects his name.

The high court said a perusal of the trial court judgment would show that no case was made out against the petitioner beyond reasonable doubt and the trial court had held that the testimony of the prosecutrix was not trustworthy.

''Accordingly, under such circumstances, since the judgment is openly available on the Indian Kanoon website and is also accessible through any web search, including Google search, till the next date of hearing, it is directed that the name of the petitioner shall be masked on the Indian Kanoon portal. In effect, therefore, if the said judgment becomes visible in a search result or Google search, the name would also not be visible,'' Justice Prathiba M Singh said in an order passed on May 29.

The high court directed that ''Indian Kanoon'', a search engine for Indian laws, may mask the petitioner's name from the judgment within a week.

Advocate Prashant Diwan, representing the petitioner man, submitted that due to the name being shown in the trial court judgment, his personal and family lives are being affected.

The lawyer said according to the trial court's verdict, the woman's testimony was held to be not trustworthy and reliable and was also held to be not corroborated on material points with the testimony of other prosecution witnesses. The petitioner was, accordingly, acquitted of all charges, he added.

The high court also directed the portal to place on record an affidavit, stating the policy in respect of the right to be forgotten and about masking names in such cases, including in judgments of this court and orders and decisions passed by trial courts.

The court asked the respondents to file their responses to the petition within six weeks and listed it for further hearing on October 5, when other cases relating to the issue of right to be forgotten are also listed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023