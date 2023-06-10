Labourer held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi's Bawana
A 35-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair in Delhis Bawana area, police said on Saturday. The interrogation so far has revealed that he had suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, police added.
A 35-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair in Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Satypal, a resident of Budh Vihar, they said, adding that he is a daily wage worker at a tent house. On Tuesday, Satypal filed a missing complaint of her 32-year-old wife at Vijay Vihar police station, police said, they said.
On Thursday, the complainant was called to the police station for an inquiry. Over suspicion of his replies, police questioned him and he disclosed that he had killed his wife on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
Satypal said that he attacked her with an iron angle, the officer said. Inquiry was made from Bawana police station and it was found that on Tuesday, a body was recovered from the forest, near Prem Pyau, Bawana. A police team, along with the accused, reached the spot and recovered the weapon -- a blood-stained iron -- angle on the instance of the accused, the officer said. The interrogation so far has revealed that he had suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, police added.
