French foreign minister: prevented attack on website likely carried out by Russian parties
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-06-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 18:35 IST
- Country:
- France
France prevented an attack on its foreign ministry website (https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/) that was likely carried out by Russian or Russian-speaking individuals, said a statement from French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.
Colonna's statement on Tuesday said authorities had prevented an identity-hack attempt on that site, and that France believed there was a broader campaign of spreading dis-information in France from Russian parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Colonna
- France
- Catherine Colonna
- Russian
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France crashes out at Under-20 World Cup, England secures top of group
Entertainment News Roundup: Best actress at Cannes returns to polarised Turkey on runoff day; France's Triet becomes third female director to win Cannes' top prize and more
Rugby-France announce three new venues for 2024 Six Nations home games
Entertainment News Roundup: Best actress at Cannes returns to polarised Turkey on runoff day; France's Triet becomes third female director to win Cannes' top prize
Entertainment News Roundup: Best actress at Cannes returns to polarised Turkey on runoff day; France's Triet becomes third female director to win Cannes' top prize and more