French foreign minister: prevented attack on website likely carried out by Russian parties

France prevented an attack on its foreign ministry website (https://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/) that was likely carried out by Russian or Russian-speaking individuals, said a statement from French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Colonna's statement on Tuesday said authorities had prevented an identity-hack attempt on that site, and that France believed there was a broader campaign of spreading dis-information in France from Russian parties.

