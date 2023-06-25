Left Menu

PM Modi meets Egyptian President El-Sisi

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 25-06-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 14:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi here and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connect.

El-Sisi welcomed Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Egypt, at the Presidential Palace where the two leaders were closeted for one-on-one meeting.

Modi arrived here on Saturday afternoon after a successful visit to the US.

On Saturday, Modi met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly-led India Unit, a group of high-level ministers constituted by El-Sisi to improve the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this year when he and Modi decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of strategic partnership.

